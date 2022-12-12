Funeral Services were held for Phyllis Jackson, age 92, of Wadena, Minnesota on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena with Jil Fiemeyer officiating. Pallbearers were Cody Redfield, Ryan Redfield, Alex Redfield, Braeden Redfield, Brenna Leeseberg, and Taylor Luttrell. Special music was provided by Marilyn Uselman, accompanied by pianist, Kim Uselman. Phyllis was laid to rest at Wadena City Cemetery.

Phyllis Alverda Johnson was born on April 13, 1930, in Wadena, Minnesota. Her parents were the late Edward Burman and Alma Odillia (Thulin) Johnson. Phyllis attended country school at District #53 in rural Wadena, graduating from the 8th grade. After school, she was employed with various families as a nanny in the Wadena area.

On April 16, 1947, Phyllis was united in marriage with Leo Arthur Jackson at the United Methodist Church in Wadena. Their marriage was blessed with 5 children: LeRoy, Shirley, Leo Jr., Randy, and Jerry. Phyllis and Leo made their home in Wadena, where they raised their children. In 1975, Phyllis joined her daughter Shirley, and son-in-law, Larry Luttrell, at Larry’s Family Pizza where she enjoyed baking pizzas and helping with daily tasks until retiring in the spring of 2022.

Phyllis enjoyed volunteering at the Wadena-Deer Creek School District where she was a foster grandmother for the students. She was also very active in her community and loved to garden, bake, patch jeans and spend time with her grandchildren.

On December 6, 2022, Phyllis passed away surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her own home, with the gentle care of Knute Nelson Hospice at 92 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alma Johnson; husband, Leo; son, Leo Jackson Jr.; son-in-law, Larry Luttrell; siblings: Ilene Klindworth, Edward Johnson, Alpha Schuetz, Helen Johnson, Arnold Johnson, Leona Tigges, and Wesley Johnson.

Surviving Phyllis are her children: LeRoy (Susan) Jackson of Fargo, North Dakota, Shirley Luttrell of Wadena, Randy (Cathy) Jackson of Eagan, and Jerry (Lisa) Jackson of Farmington; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren with one due in March, and one great-great grandchild; along with many other relatives.

