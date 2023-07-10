The funeral service celebrating the life of Pastor Vaughn White of Wadena, will be held at 3:00p.m on Saturday July 8, 2023, at the Wadena Alliance Church with Pastor Brian Malvig presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:00 until the time of the service

Vaughn, age 83, went to meet his Heavenly Father on July 2, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home in Wadena, MN.

Vaughn was born to Edward and Dorothy (Eswien) White in Dayton, OH, on May 30, 1940. He was a graduate of Crown College in St. Bonifacius, MN.

The most important part of Vaughn’s life was ministry. He was truly a Pastor of the Word of God for all of the congregations. He loved everyone in the churches he served. He pastored in Onamia, twice in Wadena, and twice at Hope Church in Excelsior, MN. He also served in Appleton, WI, Richey, MT for 25 years, three years in Billings, MT, and provided Sunday services in Swanville, MN for two years. In addition, Vaughn found it fulfilling to mentor young men for ministry. He had the privilege of grading most of their papers. He thoroughly enjoyed hymns and Christian music.

Preceding Vaughn in death were his parents, Ed and Dorothy.

He is survived by his wife Marlene; sons, Mark White of Sparta, TN, and Robert White of Copperas Cove, TX; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Dean of Florence, SC, Keith White of The Villages, FL, and Brian White of Englewood, OH; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends in faith. Congregations Vaughn served will be honorary pallbearers. Serving as casket bearers will be the elders of the Wadena Alliance Church.

Burial will be in Wadena Cemetery in Wadena, MN.

