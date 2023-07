Feb. 17, 1965 - July 18, 2023

STAPLES, Minn. - Nicholas Hopp, 58, rural Staples, Minn., died Tuesday, July 18, in his home from natural causes.

An open house gathering will be from 2-4 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 3:30 p.m., Friday, July 28, at Domian-Anderson Chapel in Bertha, Minn. Burial will be at a later date in St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Verndale, Minn.

Arrangements by Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Wadena, Minn.