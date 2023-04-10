The funeral service celebrating the life of Morris Priebe of Wadena, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wadena with Pastor Stephen Meltzer presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

With his wife, Karen at his side, Morris, age 82, passed away on April 5, 2023, at the Harmony House in Motley, MN, gently cared for by the staff and Lakewood Hospice of Staples.

Morris was born to Carl and Magdalene (Jung) Priebe on July 14, 1940, in Sebeka, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in North Germany Township, rural Sebeka. He graduated from Sebeka High School in 1958.

Morris was a hard, dedicated worker and held many jobs over the years. In his early years, he worked at Saarela Gas Station in Sebeka while he attended high school. After graduation, he worked on a farm in North Dakota, and later in Wadena at the Phillip’s 66 gas station and Equity Coop Creamery. Morris was then hired by the Wadena County Highway Department as a Surveyor and later was promoted to Assistant County Engineer, and worked there from 1967 until his retirement in 1999. After his retirement, he drove school bus for five years.

An active community member, Morris served as chairman of the City of Wadena Planning and Zoning Board, and President of the Wadena Lions Club. He served on a variety of St. John Lutheran Church boards. In his free time, Morris enjoyed playing golf, hunting and traveling.

Morris married his first wife, Phyllis Niska on July 16, 1960, and raised two children in Wadena, Kimberlee and Michael. After their divorce, Morris met Karen Wirth and they were married on August 16, 1991. They enjoyed going for walks, riding bike, traveling and attending their grandchildren’s activities.

Memories of Morris will be treasured by his wife of 31 years, Karen Priebe of Wadena; daughter Kimberlee Michaels and Paty Sipes of San Diego, CA; son, Michael (Pamela) Priebe of Papillion, NE; grandsons, Jacob Priebe, and Jonathon (Ashley) Priebe; great granddaughters, Emma and Sadie Priebe; sisters, Arladean Brown and Candace (Lyle) Hultgren; step-children: Linda (EeJay) Smith, Kevin (Dawn) Wirth, Sandra (Jeffrey) Jakubowsky, Michael (Melanie) Wirth; 11 step-grandchildren and their spouses; one step-great grandchild; brother-in-law, Eugene (Darlene) Johnson; sister-in-law, Judith (Richard) Dalen; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Magadalene; infant daughter; sister, Arlette Brenny; brothers-in-law, Marcell Brenny and dennis Brown; and step-granddaughter, Marissa Wirth.

Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters: Stephanie Schiller, Kara Goff, Katherine Jakubowsky, and Isabel Wirth. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons: Jacob Priebe, Jonathon Priebe, Tanner Smith, Hayden Smith, Trapper Smith, Dylan Wirth, Marcus Jakubowsky, Jacob Jakubowsky and Isaac Wirth. Burial will be in Wadena Cemetery, Wadena, MN.

Memorials may be directed to Harmony House, 900 Eastwood Lane S., Motley, MN. 56466 or Lakewood Health System Hospice Foundation, 49725 Co Rd 83, Staples, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)