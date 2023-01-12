Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Mildred “Millie” Mae Theisen, 100, who passed away at St. Benedict’s Senior Community on Monday, January 9, 2023. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mildred Mae was born on April 10, 1922, in Hewitt, MN to Arthur and Holdena (Baumgartner) Piepkorn. She married Lloyd Theisen on February 16, 1949 in Wadena. Millie was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She enjoyed quilting, making rosaries, playing bingo and had a great sense of humor. Millie was a talented seamstress and knitter. She was thoughtful, kind, and had a very strong faith. Attending church followed by morning coffee sessions was an important part of her day. Most important to her was her family and getting together with those she loved.

Millie is survived by her sons and daughters, John (Anne) of Tehachapi, CA, Paul (Janae) of Sleepy Eye, Dave of Golden Valley, Kathrine (Tom) Mauser of Hollis, NH, Joyce (Mike) Cleary of Grand Junction, CO and Tom (Wendy) of Wadena; 21 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd in 2015; and siblings, Harold Piepkorn, Myrna Meinhardt, Edwin Piepkorn, and Eleanor Utermarck.

