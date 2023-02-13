Michael Robert Huber

Michael “Mike” Robert Huber, age 68 of Wadena Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 13th, 2023 in Orlando Florida.

Mike was born on August 28th, 1954 to Robert and Barbara Huber, his mother called him her perfect child. Mike graduated from Minnetonka High School and attended Brown Institute to pursue his dream of being a radio broadcaster.

Mike spent nine years as a broadcaster in Newton IA, Gillette WY, and Pierre SD, before settling in Wadena in 1984. Mike, known to his listeners as Mike Danvers, spent 36 years at the Superstation keeping his listeners entertained with his jokes, games, trivia and camaraderie on the morning show before retiring in 2021.

Mike loved being in radio and worked hard to be prepared for each and every show. Mike also enjoyed calling sports on the radio and looked forward to announcing the state wrestling tournament each year. Mike was an avid sports fan and spent many years flagging dirt track racing and coaching elementary wrestling. He loved yelling at his favorite sports teams and coordinating fantasy football and racing groups. More recently, Mike was excited to be a part of the Tequila Mockingbirds trivia team, spending his summers at Lake Reno, snowbirding in Florida and spending time with his granddaughters.

Mike is survived by his children Sam (Laurie) Huber; Amanda Huber; Nikki (Ryan) Higgins; Andy (Jasmine) Huber, and Ashley (Bryan) Motl; His Granddaughters Taylor and Lauren Huber; mother Barbara Huber; Brother Kelly Huber; sister Jacki (James) Schelling; aunt Dorie; Friend Sue Pauly and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his father Robert Huber Sr; and brothers Patrick Huber and Robert Huber Jr.

A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held at the Maslowski Center in Wadena on Friday, February 17th, 2023 from 3pm-6pm.