The funeral service celebrating the life of Marlin Olson, Sr of Wadena was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wadena with Pastor Nate Loer presiding.

Marlin, age 88, passed away on November 24, 2022, at the St. Williams Living Center in Parkers Prairie, MN.

Marlin Richard Olson, Sr. was born to Frank and Agnes (Bengston) Olson on June 3, 1934 in Murdock, MN. He graduated from high school in Wadena MN and later with a diploma in small engine repair from Anoka Technical College.

On June 23, 1956 , Marlin Sr. was united in marriage with Joanne (Annie) Sophie Heitman (daughter of Arthur and Luella Heitman) at Luther Memorial Church in South St Paul MN. They began their life together in South St Paul, MN and in 1972 they moved to Wadena where Marlin Sr. started his own business repairing small engines.

Marlin Sr. dedicated his life to the Wadena community. Everyone knew him as the lawn mower guy or at least that he could fix their lawn mower. Marlin Sr. fixed the engines and Annie kept the books for the business. Together they built a business where eventually their two sons joined the business. In June of 1999, Marlin Sr retired and Marlin Jr took over the business.

Marlin Sr. loved doing things outdoors, like fishing, camping and traveling. His motorhome was his pride and joy. Marlin Sr. and Annie traveled to many place of interests, camping along the way. Sometimes being on the roads for months at a time, enjoying the many scenic places the United States offers.

Preceding Marlin, Sr. in death were his parents, Frank and Agnes Olson, wife Joanne “Annie” Olson, son Marlin Olson Jr., brothers, Clifford Olson, Henning, MN and Archie Olson, Hewitt, MN

Marlin is survived by his son Thomas (Anna) Olson, grandson Joshua (Jenna) Olson, granddaughter, Jasmyn Olson and a great granddaughter due soon; sisters-in-law Marilyn Olson and Mary Ann Olson, along with a number of brothers- and sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers were Denise Edwards, Rob Edwards, Zachary Edwards, Tim Olson, Bob Vry and Brandon Vry

Burial was in Wadena Cemetery, Wadena, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)