Mark Allen Johnson

Our beloved Mark, 70, of Hutchinson, KS, entered God’s Kingdom on March 7, 2023. Mark’s passing was untimely. Mark was born to Marilyn and Waylan Johnson on January 9, 1953, in Virginia, Minnesota. He lived on the Iron Range in Minnesota until he was a teenager when his family moved to Deer Creek, MN. He attended high school in Deer Creek then joined the Navy to serve his country. After discharge from the service, he married Shellee Maki and was blessed with two daughters, Jill and Heidi. Mark married Jamie Allsbury on October 3, 2000, and they made their home in Hutchinson, Kansas. Mark had a long trucking career hauling produce, wine, crude oil to list a few. In 2010, he formed his own company, JMark Trucking LLC, specializing in agricultural grains and fertilizer. Mark traveled extensively throughout the United States and along the way he was quick to make friends with his charismatic charm, witty come backs and no-nonsense discussions. Mark loved animals and he and Jamie adopted a Russian Blue cat named Hunter, who was his constant companion. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening. Mark is survived by his wife Jamie of Hutchinson KS. Daughters, Jill Johnson (Rob) of Ostego, MN and Heidi Johnson (Ray) of Farmington, MN. Grandchildren, Kileen Rasmussen (Quinn) of Milaca, MN and Jack Ewy of Deer Creek, MN; Great Grandson Kaleb Rasmussen (and soon to be a big brother). Five siblings, Randy Johnson (Jolaine) of Wadena, MN; Debby Johnson of Mound, MN; Pam Boom (Kenny) of Wheaton, MN; Tracey Stoneman (Jim) of Wadena, MN; Shelia Palmer (Chad) of Littleton, CO; brother-in-law Michael Allsbury of Greensburg, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Marilyn Beaman and Waylan Johnson; Mother-in-law Evonne Wiltfong; brother and sister-in-law Scott and Pat Allsbury; and Hunter the cat. Mark’s family and friends are invited to a “Celebration of Life Service” on April 29, 2023 at 2pm at Karvonen Funeral home, Wadena, MN. Bring your memories, tall tales and stories to share with all. Reminder: Life is short, enjoy the ride!