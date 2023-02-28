Marilyn Joyce Wellnitz

Marilyn passed away peacefully at Mala Strana in New Prague, MN surrounded by her family on February 24, 2023 at the age of 76. She was born December 31, 1946 to Fredrick and Nanny (Sandlund) Marsh. On April 4, 1970, she married Melvin Wellnitz in Minneapolis MN. She graduated from Maple Lake high school in 1946. She enjoyed reading, putting puzzles together, bingo and spending time with her family. She proceeded by her parents Fredrick and Nanny; sisters Evelyn Sparks, Norma Marquette, JpAnn Sheldon; brothers Harry Marsh, Richard Dahl, and Harvey Dahl. She survived by her sisters Delores (Jim) Stevens, Ann Marsh, Lou Dalton; daughters Joyce Wellnitz of Euharlee GA, Barbara (Dave) Hardy of Bismarck ND; sons Daryl (Ginger) of Staples MN, David of Hastings MN, Glenn of Paynesville MN, Jerry (Melanie) of New Prague MN; grandchildren Steven, Lynnae, Gordon, Cassandra (Cody), Maribeth (Randy), Dylan, Taylor, Daryl JR, Annabelle, Samantha, Maya, Billy, Mathew, Megan, Carley, Kirk, Seth and 6 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be planned early June 2023.