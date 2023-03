Lynnell Breid born October 19th, 1954 has gone to be with her Savior February 19th, 2023, while in hospice. Lynnell was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Dorothy (Brotze) Breid. She is survived by her sister Nora Lee (Dennis) Walters and brother Don (Ruth Egerer) Breid. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)