Lyman and Norma Lee

Lyman Lee, age 84, of Wadena, Minnesota passed away on December 12, 2022, at Tri-County Hospital in Wadena. His beloved wife Norma Lee, age 82, of Wadena, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A double memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11 am at the Joyful Spirt United Methodist Church in Wadena, Minnesota with a visitation one hour prior.

