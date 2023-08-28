The Mass of Christian Burial for Lucy Braith of Wadena, will be celebrated at 11:00a.m on Friday, September 1, at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Bluegrass.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Schuller Chapel in Wadena, with a Rosary at 5:00 and Prayers at 6:00p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Lucy, age 95, passed away on August 26, 2023, at Fair Oaks Lodge, Wadena, MN.

Lucy Mary Yungbauer was born to John and Amalia (Friedl) Yungbauer on May 22, 1928, at home in Rockwood Township, Wadena County, MN, and attended country school nearby.

Lucy was united in marriage with Frank Joseph Braith on May 28, 1946 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Bluegrass. They made their home in rural Wadena. Her days were filled with tending to the needs of their 10 children; gardening, berry picking for making jellies and jams, canning fruits and vegetables, and sewing clothes. She was talented at hand embroidery. Having a strong faith, Lucy was a member of Christian Mothers.

Preceding Lucy in death were her husband, Frank (2010); son, David; parents, John and Amalia; siblings: Elizabeth Kern, Joseph Yungbauer, Ernestina Kern and Pete Yungbauer.

Forever loved, Lucy is survived by her children: Tim (June) Braith, Tom (Stephanie) Braith, Jeanette Hill, Larry (Becky) Braith, Marilyn (Rich) Eggers, Elaine (Dave) Johnson, Kevin (Charlene) Braith, Steve (Barb) Braith, and Alan Braith; 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, & six great-great-grandchildren; siblings, John and Albert Yungbauer; along with extended family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Braith, Aaron Braith, Alexander Braith, Greg Hill, Dustin Eggers, Brandon Eggers, Ashley Hess and Nicole Braith.

Burial will be in St. Hubert’s Catholic Cemetery in Bluegrass, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services’ Johnson-Schuller Chapel, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)