Linda L. Simonson, age 72, of Alexandria, formerly of Wrightstown, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Edgewood in Alexandria.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Hewitt Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Wayne Hoffert and Rev. McGaffey officiating. Interment is at Woodside Cemetery in Wrightstown.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Lind Family Funeral Home in Parkers Prairie and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Linda Lou was born to Dennis and Marian (Shamp) Shultz on June 18, 1951, in St. Peter. As the eldest of nine siblings, she grew up near Bertha. Linda graduated from Bertha-Hewitt High School in 1970. She married Loren “Skip” Simonson on January 3, 1970, and their union was blessed with three children - Tammy, Kevin, and Lisa. As life took Linda across different communities in the state, she met Raymond “Pete” Blumer. The couple were united in marriage on September 23, 1978. Their family grew with the addition of two children, Patty and Peter. Throughout her career, Linda undertook several roles, including serving as a Certified Nursing Assistant in nursing homes and working as a waitress. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, she had a fondness for card games, with solitaire being her favorite - and she never lost! Linda took great joy in caring for house plants and animals, even those that were not her own. She had a knack for pleasantly surprising her family with unannounced visits. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tammy Prokosch; nephew, David Johnson; and first husband, Loren Simonson.

Linda is survived by her five children, Kevin (Kelly) Simonson of Isanti, Lisa (Jeremy Torgerson) Klimek of Greenbush, Patty (Chris) Hobbs of Parkers Prairie, and Peter (Cindy) Blumer of Isanti; eight siblings, Jerry (Debbie) Shultz of Wadena, Norman (Cathy) Shultz of Henning, Elvin (Judy) Shultz of Hewitt, Debbie (Dave) Priewe of Richville, Judy Shultz of Deer Creek, Larry (Becky) Shultz of Henning, Lois (Randy) Johnson of Long Prairie, and Keith Shultz of Wadena; 16 grandchildren, RJ (Rhonda) Prokosch, Angel Prokosch, C.J. Hobbs, James (Mary) Klimek, Joshua (Nicole) Hobbs, Ashley (Eric Potrament) Klimek, J.T. (Samantha) Kosnitch, Danyel (Cody) Jellison, Tony (Macc) Nash, Brandon Simonson, Jace Lawson, Marian Torgerson, Matthew Simonson, Bryce Blumer, Alison Simonson, and K.J. Simonson; 16 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relative, and friends.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.