The Memorial Mass for Leona Lorentz will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena, with Father Aaron Kuhn as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass.

Leona Clara Vandenberghe Lorentz -devoted wife, mother, and grandmother- died peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Perham Living, Perham, MN, where she had resided since August 2021.

Leona was born to Austin and Mary (Jacques) Vandenberghe on August 29, 1934, in Butler Township, Otter Tail County, MN. She grew up on the family farm in Hillview and graduated from Sebeka High School.

Leona married Francis (Frank) Joseph Lorentz on May 4, 1954, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Butler. They operated a dairy farm and raised seven children four miles south of Wadena until 1997, when they moved to Bluffton.

Before marrying Frank, Leona worked as a receptionist at Rex McDonald Studio in Wadena. After all of her children were of school age, Leona applied her cooking and baking skills as a school cook in Wadena Public Schools for 20 years. Leona enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, movies, gardening, canning, and baking. Her creativity was evident in the quilts she made for children and grandchildren. Leona and Frank attended all of their children’s athletic events and band concerts, and they enjoyed socializing with friends and family, playing cards, listening to music, and dancing. Both were very involved with St. Ann’s Catholic Church of Wadena where Leona participated in Christian Mothers and Church Circle groups. Later, they attended St. John’s Catholic church of Bluffton where Leona continued to contribute her time and talents.

Leona will be dearly missed by all who knew her love. She is survived by her children: Marsha (David) Karam of Nevis; Linda (Duane) Dockter of Grand Rapids; Gregory (Beverly) of Alexandria; Anthony (Rachel) of Dent; Kurt (Michelle) of Sauk Rapids; Lisa (Timothy) Klaphake of Nashwauk; and Brian (Cindy) of Medina; 19 grandchildren: Andrew, Jacob (Allison), Gabriela (Fred), Nicole (Cameron), Steven, Terry (Beth), Todd (Brenda), Jamie (Kyle), Luke (Amber), Hannah, Joe, Shelby (Andrew), Austin, Matt, Ryan, Brooke (Ian), Ellen, Nora, and Lillian; 19 great grandchildren: Zoey, Adisyn, Jonah, Peyton, Quinn, Maeve, Kate, Megan, Isla, Aaron, Blake, Brittney, Royce, Ellie, Lana, Hailey, Noah, Cashton, and Cameron; brothers Robert of Perham and Allan (Sheryl) of Brainerd; sisters Joyce Doll of Perham and Donna (John) Kunza of Andover; sisters-in-law Louise Vandenberghe of Wadena and Janet Wright of Bluffton; brothers-in-law Jerry Teig of Ottertail, Ronald Wright of Bluffton, and Robert Kresky of Superior; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Leona in death were Frank, her loving husband of 66 years; Mary, their stillborn daughter; her parents; brother Lawrence; sisters Loraine Honer and Dorothy Teig; brothers-in-law Ray Honer and Ambrose Doll; and sister-in-law Janet Vandenberghe.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Wadena, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)