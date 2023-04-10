The funeral service celebrating the life of Larry Brincefield, of Wadena, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Alliance Church in Wadena, with Pastor Brian Malvig presiding. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday, April 14, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service

Larry Brincefield, 78, of Wadena, MN passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023, at St. Williams nursing home in Parkers Prairie, MN, where the staff and Knute Nelson Hospice provided compassionate care.

Larry was born to Blaine and Wilma (Briggs) Brincefield in Lima, OH. He spent his childhood in Ohio and Florida before his family moved to Perham, MN where he helped his parents run the bowling alley and Jungle Shores Resort for many years. He went to college at Moorhead State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Larry served in the US Airforce for 2 years as an Airman first class and Cargo Specialist. He received a National Defense Service medal during that time. He was in the Air National Guard for years after.

Larry spent many years as an English teacher and instructing drivers education at Bertha-Hewitt Public School. This is where he met Sharon Davis and shortly after the two were married. He was very involved in the Wadena Pilots association. He loved flying and flew the same plane that his father flew. After retiring from the Bertha-Hewitt School, Larry started his own business, the Wadena Driving School. He was also a master at fixing anything, loved playing card games, hunting, fishing, and visiting with family and friends.

Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years Sharon; children: Kim (Josh) Ice of Battle Lake, Landon (Kris) Brincefield of Hawley, Logan (Amisteyene) Brincefield and Leland Brincefield (fiancé Bethany) both of Minnetrista; a sister Barbara of Anchorage, AK; along with 14 grandchildren.

Preceding Larry in death are his parents, Blaine and Wilma; and brother Billy Brincefield.

Military honors will be provided by Brian Theis, and the Elmer Goche Post 3922, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wadena, MN.

Burial will be held in Wadena Cemetery in Wadena, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)