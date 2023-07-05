The Mass of Christian Burial for Lambert “Bert” Butler of Verndale, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday July 8, at St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Verndale.

Visitation will be held on Friday, at the Schuller Family Funeral Home’s Verndale Chapel from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Prayers will be at 6:00 and a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Bert peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of his Lord and family on June 30, 2023, at Centra Care Hospital in St. Cloud, MN, at the age of 66.

Lambert “Bert” was born to John and Anna (Britz) Butler on January 25, 1957, in Springfield, IL. At the age of nine, his family moved to Verndale MN, where Bert, unknowingly, first met his future wife, five-year-old Geralyn Forcier. By April 16, 1977 they were married at St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Verndale.

Through high school Bert worked at Tomlinson’s Lumber, and after graduation from Verndale High School he made glasses at Benson Optical in Staples. Bert attended Central Lakes College for his Class A truck driving license and proceeded to drive for Russ Davis Wholesale in Wadena. For 20 years he drove truck and operated equipment for Central Specialties. In 2019, he retired from Lund Boat Company in New York Mills.

In earlier years, Bert enjoyed horseback riding, horse shows and horse clubs. He also “lived for the land”, enjoying nature while riding motorcycle and hobby farming. In free time he attended tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and traveled. He tinkered on, invented, and repaired equipment, sometimes “with baling wire”!

Dedicated to the Lord all his life, Bert was a member of St. Frederick’s Catholic Church where he was a Mass server and member of Knights of Columbus. He lived for the Lord first and enjoyed all that God gave him on this earth. He freely expressed his opinion, shared his knowledge, and lived God’s will, often a true caretaker of many. He loved his family immensely, believed in Jesus, fairness, equality, justice and peace.

Preceding Lambert in death were his parents, John and Anna; brothers: Al, Carl, Timothy and Theodore and in-laws, Oscar and Germaine Forcier.

Memories of Bert will remain with his wife, Geri; daughters, Sarah her son Blake Mikkola (her friend, David Waln and his sons, Eric, Tylor and Zachery Waln) of Wadena, and Charlene (Mike) Orlando of Verndale and their sons Ethan and Craig Orlando; brothers, John (Elizabeth) Butler of Clarissa, and Patrick Butler of Menahga; along with many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be all who called him friend. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Orlando, Ethan Orlando, Craig Orlando, Blake Mikkola, Tyler Butler and Edward Forcier.

Burial will be in St. Frederick’s Catholic Cemetery in Verndale, MN.

