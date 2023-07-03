Jan. 25, 1957 - June 30, 2023

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Lambert “Bert” Butler, 66, rural Verndale, Minn., died Friday, June 30, in St. Cloud Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m. and a rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 6, at Schuller Family Funeral Home Chapel in Verndale. Visitation will continue from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 8, at St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Verndale. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

