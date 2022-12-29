LaDelle Neal

The funeral service celebrating the life of LaDelle “DeeDee” Neal of Staples was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, at the Motley Free Methodist Church.

DeeDee, age 90, passed away December 27, 2022, at Lakewood Care Center, Staples, MN. DeeDee was born to Maurice and Erma (Davis) Baker on August 12, 1932, in Wing River Township, MN. Following high school, she obtained a business degree and worked at the Verndale Bank. DeeDee married Charles “Chuck” Neal at her parent’s home on June 15, 1952. Assisting her husband on the farm was hard work. She especially enjoyed the cow-calf operation, and her Christmas letters always included an interesting farm story.

DeeDee was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She was always happy to share her love and knowledge of flowers with anyone who asked. She had a strong faith in God. It is with joy that her family knows she has gone home to her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. As Jesus tells us in John 6:47, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life.”

Preceding DeeDee in death were her parents, Maurice and Erma; and siblings: Shirley, Roger, Morey, and John.

DeeDee is survived by her husband, Chuck; children: Curt (Barb) Neal, Cyndi (Rick) Rogge, Gayle (Mark) Friesen, Craig (Stacey) Neal and Chris (Brandi) Neal; 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Bob) Froehlich, Lola (Larry) Larson, and brother, Jim (Sandy) Baker; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at a later date in Green Lawn Cemetery, Verndale, MN.

