Kieth Miller Schwantz

April 29, 1928 - March 8, 2023

Kieth was born in Grand Forks, ND. He moved to his grandpa Julius’ farm with his parents, Hilda and Charles and younger brother Duane when he was 5 to be close to the country school nearby. He lived the rest of his life on this farm.

He graduated from Bertha High School. He met Elaine Harris at the roller skating rink in New York Mills. They married Oct 28, 1950. They honeymooned along the north shore of Lake Superior-returning many times throughout their life together. They celebrated 67 years of married in 2017-Elaine died a few days later-Nov. 1 on all Saints Day.

Their family included daughter Kathleen, husband Morris, son Michael grandson Tyron-wife Kelly, great-grandsons Leo & Tyler.

Kieth was devoted to his family.

Kieth liked farming and carpentry, fishing, visiting, reader, traveling, His favorite trip a month long journey to Alaska and many Hawaiian adventures, Elaine’s favorite destination.

The last 3 months of his life he was cared for in his home by is devoted son Mike, daughter Kathleen, son-in-law Morris, beloved nurse Licia and a host of caring compassionate hospice workers.

His words of wisdom “don’t fight” and “pay attention to the small things” as Ben Franklin said “A tiny leak can sink a mighty ship” and “a penny saved is a penny earned.”

Bless this beautiful man. We were better people for knowing him.

Death is simply blowing the candle out, because morning has to come.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday April 29th, 2-4pm at the Wrigtstown Methodist Chuch on Kieth’s 95th birthday. All are welcome.