Ken Sinkler

Born on February 11, 1942 in Hewitt, MN to Marie Sinkler. His Grandma, Alta Arzada, was an important person in his life, caring for him and his brother, as well as his cousins.

Ken loved telling stories about his time in the Army, of all the fun times he had with friends, and of his mentor Romy who he spent countless hours with in the shop working on cars.

On December 6, 1969, Ken married Karen Borske, the two would go on to have many adventures together, including a road trip to Alaska, and camping trips too numerous to count. They loved exploring Minnesota’s State Parks.

He attended Montana State University and graduated with a degree in Industrial Arts. This allowed him to become a teacher. After teaching for many years, Ken started his own heating & refrigeration business.

Ken loved all animals, but dogs, cats, the birds and the squirrels were near and dear to his heart. He loved spending time outdoors. Camping was his go to vacation, first in a tent, then eventually graduating to a camper, where he and Karen loved spending time, sitting by the fire, reading books, and watching the wildlife. In addition to camping, Ken loved spending time fly fishing the streams of southeastern Minnesota. He most enjoyed it when he had the company of his kids.

Ken felt strongly about giving to those with less, and about the importance of education. He believed the future belonged to the children and that they should be cared for and educated.

Ken was curious about people, often striking up a conversation with a stranger in the park or at the store to learn more about them.

Ken was dedicated to his family and was very proud of them.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, of 53 years; his children, Chad (Missy) and Christina (Cory); and his grandchildren Eli, Mia, Kenny and Willow.

Ken will be deeply missed.

The family requests memorials be directed to the Salvation Army.

