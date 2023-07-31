A Funeral Mass was held for Keith “Tubby” Tabery, age 64 of Wadena, Minnesota on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena, Minnesota with Fr. Aaron Kuhn officiating.

The pallbearers were Ryan Tabery, Christopher Tabery, Donald Tabery, Paul Hunke, Kevin Rossow and Brady Dykema. Tubby was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Wadena, Minnesota.

Keith Donald Tabery was born February 10, 1959 at Wesley Hospital in Wadena, Minnesota. His parents were the late Donald and Marcella (Kern) Tabery. Keith graduated from the Wadena High School with the class of 1977. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Kern & Tabery Incorporated for 45 years, retiring as a Supervisor.

Keith enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, bowling, happy hour with his friends and of course Nimrod Days. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

On July 23, 2023 Keith passed away peacefully at his home in Wadena, Minnesota at 64 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Preceding Keith in death were his parents, Donald and Marcella Tabery.

Keith is survived by his brothers: Craig Tabery, Kevin (Carol) Tabery, Kenneth (Gayle) Tabery; sisters: Roxanne Tabery (Craig Nulliner) and Melissa Tabery (Jeffrey Halland); many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.

