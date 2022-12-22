Kathleen “Kathy” R. Lowers
Age 73 of Brooklyn Park. Preceded in death by her daughter, Angela; parents, Arlene and Errold Neuschwander. Survived by her sons, Dale and Dennis Lowers; grandson, Michael Lowers; grandchildren, Kambrie and Wyatt; sister, Linda Neuschwander; brothers, Tim and Dave (Lori) Neuschwander; nieces and nephews. Memorial service 5 PM Thurs., Dec. 29 at Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.