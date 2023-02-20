Julie A. Johnson

The life of Julie Johnson of Wadena was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, at the United Methodist Church in Hewitt.

Julie was laid to rest with her mother, Margaret Hill, in Oakland Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

On February 15, 2023, Julie Johnson passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Wadena, MN, after 3 years of struggling with breast cancer. Her strength of character and authenticity were known to those closest to her. She was always kind and joyful, and her sense of humor never faded - with her unique jokes and giggles that always made everyone in the room burst into laughter. Until her final days, she was full of love and care for those around her.

Born on December 11, 1958 in Minneapolis, MN, Julie was the 2nd of 4 children born to James and Margaret (Kettlewell) Hill, and she was raised in Little Falls. She was very active as a high school cheerleader and singer in the Harmony choir. Julie was also the lead in the high school musical My Fair Lady. She started her life after graduation, building a family and community in Waverly, IA. She had two children whom she loved dearly and enjoyed spending time watching them grow up. She dedicated her career to caring for others in need, devoting herself to helping those with mental and physical challenges at Adults Incorporated, and volunteering in local church activities. She never hesitated to shine a light on others, without intention, setting an example for us all.

Once her children were in school, Julie completed her college education with honors in Theological Studies at Wartburg College and moved to Wadena, MN. She continued in her passions by working at the Hope Center, a day treatment facility in Wadena, and becoming active at Hewitt United Methodist Church. As the years passed, Julie spent cherished time with her children, siblings, father, nieces, and nephews. She loved scenic walks and drives to appreciate nature’s wonders and community activities such as Christmas displays and holiday festivities. Julie loved trying new foods with her favorite people, and she had a particular passion for ice cream and orange floats. Wherever she went, Julie made lifelong friends with whom she was able to grow and love until her final days.

Julie represented for us all the embodiments of love, joy, and kindness - unbridled, genuine, and without hesitation or thought of reward or reciprocation. In the words of her children, “If everyone in the world was a little more like Julie, the world would be a better place.”

Forever remembering Julie will be her father, James Hill of Little Falls; children, Renae Johnson and Eric Johnson; siblings, Jeffrey Hill, Susan Huemann and Marjorie Mauer; along with a host of friends.

Serving as casket bearers were Eric Johnson, Matt Wade, Mike Mauer, Jay Huemann, Brooks Mauer, Luke Mauer, Lance Mayo, and Arthur Xiong.

Memorials will be directed to: Lakewood Health System & Hospice Care, Staples, MN; United Methodist Church, Hewitt, MN; and Mayo Clinic | Department of Psychiatry and Psychology, Rochester, MN.

Arrangements were with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN.