Judith Davis Oehler died on December 24, 2022 at age 91 at her home in Naples, Florida. Born on May 29, 1931 in Wadena, Minnesota to Dr. Thomas and Phyllis Davis, Judy attended school in Wadena and graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1952. Following graduation, Judy married H.W. “Bill” Oehler of St. Paul and supported Bill and his career with the Boy Scouts and New York Life in South Dakota, North Dakota, Texas, and Minnesota. Judy and Bill retired to Naples, Florida in 1994.

Judy and Bill celebrated seventy years of marriage on August 23, 2022. During their marriage, Judy raised three children (Bill, Nancy, and Tom), while running the household, teaching piano, traveling on cruises, playing bridge with friends, knitting, sewing, crossword puzzling, and reading voraciously. Judy and Bill’s lives included frequent moves (Bill would move to a new town, buy a house, and Judy and the children would move in “sight unseen” to their new home).

Judy was a stalwart in the Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and deacon and active in church governance. She sang in church choirs for over seventy years with perfect pitch, often singing extra loudly to keep her fellow altos in pitch and on tempo!

As a long time member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Judy helped found Chapter HP in Naples.

Judy loved summers at Blanche Lake in Minnesota, beginning with her early childhood and continuing into her later years. She spent summers with her children at the lake with their cousins, with lots of fishing, lazing in the lake on air mattresses, and drinks on the deck for “Happy Hour”.

Judy is survived by her husband of seventy years, Bill Oehler; children, William (Heidi) Oehler of Minnesota, Rev. Nancy (Larry) Love of Iowa, and Thomas Oehler of Tennessee; grandchildren, Rebecca (Paul) Stever and Lucy (Eric) Swanson of Minnesota, recent granddaughter, Holly (Jake) Sikora; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on January 19 2023, at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, 1225 Piper Boulevard, Naples FL 34110. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church Choir or charities of the donor’s choice.