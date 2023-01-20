Joyce A. Olafson, age 82 of East Grand Forks, formerly of Wadena, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Joyce Adele Matzke was born on March 20, 1940 in Marion, North Dakota to Lillian (Engen) & Edwin Matzke. She graduated high school in Marion, ND before attending Valley City State University. Joyce married the love of her life, Terrence Olafson, on December 19, 1959, in Marion, and they had 3 children. Joyce taught school for a year in Embden, ND before they moved to Wadena.. Joyce was always active in her community and worked with many prominent Minnesota politicians, including Governor Wendall Anderson and Agriculture Secretary Bob Berglund. Because of her love of community and entertaining, she started her own business with her dear friend Dorothy Huckle, J & D Catering. She owned and operated the business for over 14 years. She loved being part of so many special moments for countless people throughout central Minnesota. Because of her love of cooking and entertaining, Joyce published her very own cookbook, which sold out multiple times. Joyce was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wadena and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, where she enjoyed working the children of the congregation. She was also an avid golfer and bridge player and loved her Bridge Club.

After Joyce sold her business and Terry retired, Joyce & Terry enjoyed traveling and wintered in Texas & Arizona for many years. Throughout her life and in every location in which she lived, she constantly entertained new and old friends. She knew how to make everyone feel welcomed and will be remembered for not only her cooking, but her hospitality. Her love of her family was always so important to Joyce and took such great joy in the successes of her three children and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew Joyce also knew her family through her pride and love.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Duane Matzke and Beverly Rominsky. She is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Jay (Meredith) Olafson of Fargo, Jill (David) Thompson of East Grand Forks, and Jon Olafson (Jerry Brindisi) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Michelle Lass, Jessica Olafson, Krissy Olafson, Trevor Olafson, Neil Thompson, Kyle Thompson, Kayla Thompson, and Jadyn Thompson; great-grandchildren, MayCie Lass, Harper Lass, and Jaylee Lass; sister, Gloria Gudmestad of Perham, MN; and many nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the Memorial Service on Tuesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

