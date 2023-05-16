Funeral Services were held for Joanie Holweg age 61, of Wadena, MN on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Wadena Alliance Church in Wadena, Minnesota with Pastor Brian Malvig officiating. The pallbearers were Joanie’s nephews: Gordon Dykhoff Jr., Mitchell Anderson, Brian Dykhoff, Kyle Dykhoff, Rick Dykhoff, Wayne Dykhoff, Ryan Dykhoff, Mark Morton and Rodney Morton.

Joanie Gertrude Dykhoff was born on October 21, 1961 in Wadena, Minnesota. Her parents were the late Henry “Hank” and Gertrude (Geiser) Dykhoff. Joanie grew up on the family farm in rural Bluffton and as a child she attended country school near her home until its closing. She graduated from the Wadena High School with the Class of 1979.

Joanie was employed at Red Owl in Wadena for several years until moving to the Twin Cities where she managed a grocery store. After a short time Joanie moved back to the Wadena area to be with and care for her ailing mother. She then attended Wadena Vocational Technical College graduating with a degree in cosmetology. She began her career by working in a Wadena salon for a short time and then in a Perham salon. She opened Joanie’s Beauty Salon in Bluffton in 1990 and then decided to relocate her salon to Wadena, while also working most recently as the hair stylist for Humphrey Manor in Wadena and most recently moved her salon back to Bluffton,

Joanie was united in marriage to Mark Holweg on July 21, 1990 at Blacks Grove Park in rural Wadena. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Tyler, Matthew and Jerni. Joanie enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and garage sales. She loved the outdoors, spending time with her family, taking walks in the woods hunting for mushrooms, relaxing at the lake cabin, fishing, canning in her summer kitchen and cross country skiing.

Joanie was of very strong faith and walked close with her Lord and Savior as she shared her faith with all she could. She had the most beautiful blue eyes and amazing smile as she always took the time to listen to others with a positive, uplifting and impactful encouragement with a kind, humble and forgiving heart. She was an animal lover and a generous, energetic hard worker. Joanie’s family meant the world to her. She was a beautiful and awesome mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

On May 10, 2023 Joanie passed away in rural Bluffton, Minnesota at 61 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Joanie in death were her parents Henry and Gertrude Dykhoff; father and mother-in-law, James and Ann Holweg; brothers: Kenneth “Fred” Dykhoff and Richard “Dick” Dykhoff; and sister-in-law, Vanette Dykhoff.

Joanie is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Mark Holweg of Wadena; her beautiful children: Tyler (Angela) Holweg of Bluffton; Matthew Holweg of Bluffton and Jerni Holweg of Bluffton; siblings: Gordon Dykhoff, Darlene (Robert) Morton, Donald (Irene) Dykhoff, Patricia (Jerry) Anderson, Henry Jr. “Butch” (Katie) Dykhoff and Bradley Dykhoff; sisters-in-law: Judy Dykhoff and Bev Dykhoff; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

