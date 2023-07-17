Jerry G. Anderson

“Definition of Gentleman: Walk through life and never intentionally hurt anyone.”

Jerry Gale Anderson was a gentle man and a Gentleman. He was born October 3, 1944, the youngest of five children to Virgil Samuel and Lillie (Sivertson) Anderson, in Westhope, North Dakota. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1962 and attended Fargo Business College for a degree in accounting.

On February 27, 1965, he married Cara Hoersch in Medina, ND. Beloved sons Todd David and Jeremy Samuel were born into this union.

Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from April 1966 to April 1969, with a tour that included S.E. Asia during the Vietnam Conflict. Their family settled in Wadena, MN in 1969, where Jerry began his lifetime career in finance.

On October 10, 1998, Jerry was united in marriage with Diane (Neuerburg) Schiller at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wadena. They built a beautiful life with their blended families, enjoying 20 years in their beloved Brookside home, adjacent to Black’s Grove, and most recently, in 2021, settling into their new home in Wadena. They became snowbirds in 2015 and spent wonderful winters in Tucson, AZ, where they made many new friends while welcoming friends and family to create another community warmed by the Andersons.

Jerry was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wadena Rotary, and Whitetail Run Golf Course. He will be remembered for his gentle demeanor and tender care of the earth. Surrounded by loving family, he passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023, at St. Cloud Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lillie, brother Loren Anderson, and sister Muriel Talley.

Left with loving memories are his sisters Virginia Berg, Minot, ND and Erma Hauglie, Bismarck, ND; wife, Diane, sons Todd Anderson, Kansas City, KS, and Jeremy (Celia) Anderson, Tucson, AZ; bonus kids Tonya (Tom) Land of Duluth, Phillip (Gina) Schiller of Farmington, Matthew (Claire) Schiller of Spicer; 12 grandchildren, 5 bonus grandchildren and 8 bonus great grandchildren, along with many dear relatives and friends.

The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Jerry will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, with family and friends gathering from noon until the 2:00 service at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wadena.

Military honors will be provided by MNAGHG.

Please honor Jerry by finding a meaningful way to share beauty and kindness in this world.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)