Jerome Bretz, age 70, of Princeton, Minnesota (formerly of Osakis, Minnesota) passed away on May 10, 2023 at Goodlife Senior Living in Hugo, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Wadena, Minnesota with Deacon Bob Shaffer officiating.

Jerome David Bretz was born September 5, 1952 to William and Bernice (Weller) Bretz in Wadena, Minnesota. He graduated from Osakis High School with the class of 1971. After high school, Jerome attended Alexandria Technical & Community College, where he earned a diploma in Machine Tool Technology. He later studied Air and Water Analysis from Northeast Metropolitan Community Education in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and earned a Water Environment Technologies diploma from St. Cloud Technical & Community College.

Jerome was employed at Food Machinery Corporation (FMC) Northern Ordnance Division, Dana Spicer Off-Highway Axle Division (SOHAD), and Minneapolis Water Works.

Preceding Jerome in death are his parents: William and Bernice Bretz.

Jerome is survived by Janice K. Wander-Schoen, Katherine P. Bretz, Karen J. Bretz, Darlene E. Bhattacharyya, David A. Bretz, Dianne C. Merolla, Robert J. Bretz and Timothy J. Bretz.

Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Jerome’s Tribute Wall.

Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minnesota.