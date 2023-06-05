Funeral Mass was held for Jeffrey Endres on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Bluffton, Minnesota with Fr. Aaron Kuhn, Fr. Donald Wagner and Fr. Maxy D’Costa officiating. The pallbearers were Rick Holtti, Breydon Holtti, Hunter Holtti, Keagan Holtti, AJ Anderson, Jed Gervacio, John Endres and Scott Endres. The honorary pallbearers were all of Jeffrey’s nieces, nephews, and his Baltimore Crew. Jeffrey was laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Bluffton, Minnesota.

Jeffrey Jay Endres was born October 9th, 1981, to Dean and Cheri (Tellers) Endres of Bluffton, MN. Throughout his childhood, he was active with helping on the family dairy farm and driving tractors far too fast, which we suspect he only did to upset his grandmother.

As the only boy in the family, he often enjoyed tormenting his sisters by sabotaging them while they were playing Barbies. They had so much fun together and their love for picking on each other only grew throughout the years. We will greatly miss our daily memes and TikToks.

During high school, he fought a tough battle with cancer. He never let it get him down; he would put on a smile and not once would you hear a complaint. Despite still being a teen, he showed us all how heroic he really was and beat cancer, not once, but twice. He graduated from Wadena - Deer Creek, Class of 2000.

Jeff went on to attend NDSU to become a Radiology Technologist. He was a life-long Bison fan from there on out and let everyone know it! He was not afraid to sport an obnoxious yellow and green headband at work from time to time. Shortly after completing his college degree, he landed his dream job in Maryland at the prestigious The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He moved to the East Coast and built himself a great life! He continued to pursue his education and loved to list all his credentials in the yearly Christmas Letter.

Jeff had the best one-liners, quickest wit, driest sense of humor, and the kindest soul. He could make literally anyone laugh and made an impression on everyone he met.

Science, Biology, and, really, anything nerdy was his forte. He knew all sorts of nonsense trivia as well as being so intelligently book smart. He was a pro at assembling jigsaw puzzles and Expert Level Lego sets.

We are so unbelievably proud of his career at Johns Hopkins. He loved what he did and was utterly amazing at patient care. Jeff began his career at Hopkins as a Diagnostic Radiographer in 2006. In 2014, Jeff cross-trained into Interventional Radiology where he worked his way up to Senior Technologist. On July 1st, 2021, Jeff very proudly accepted a position in the newly created Endovascular Neuro Interventional Surgery Dept as the Chief Technologist. His final year at Johns Hopkins, Jeff was asked to step in as the acting ENIS Manager, a role he took on without hesitation.

Jeff was a consummate team player, always excited to collaborate. He potentiated and volunteered to organize the Neuro Interventional portion of an upcoming “cutting-edge” trial to treat recurrent glioblastoma. As this trial launches, he will be greatly missed but his efforts will bear fruit.

Early on May 26th, we lost our brother, my parents’ only son. He battled an aggressive respiratory infection that was persistent and challenged the world-class Hopkins doctors at every turn. After his passing, we learned that his Lymphoma had returned and with an obvious vengeance, making the infection almost impossible to beat. He fought; he fought a valiant, hard fight. And he remains our hero.

Jeff is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Dean and Cheri, his sisters: Jessie (AJ) Anderson, Edith Korkowski, and Lorraine (Rick Holtti) Endres, his beloved nieces and nephews: Allison, Riley, Haley, Alyssa, Breydon, Hunter, Keagan, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends and colleagues.

To his Baltimore Family - There are no words to describe our gratitude to you all. You have loved him, supported him, and celebrated holidays together with him in our absence. We have enjoyed the stories you’ve shared about him; glad to know that we weren’t the only ones on the receiving ends of his pranks and jokes! In his last days, you were instrumental in making sure he was well taken care of and advocated for him every step of the way. A special thanks to Vicki and Mary Migues-Jordan, Andrew, Katie, and Molly Jordan, Marshall Migues, Jed Gervacio, and Brenna and Ken Ford for being so important in his life. We know the list of those who loved him goes on and on, as it was impossible not to be his friend!

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Johns Hopkins Hospital at a later date.

