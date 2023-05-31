Oct. 9, 1981 - May 26, 2023

BALTIMORE, Md. - Jeffrey Endres, 41, Baltimore, formerly Bluffton, Minn., died Friday, May 26, in The John Hopkins Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with parish prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bluffton. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.