Funeral Services were held for Jeannine Clarksean age 86, of Wadena, Minnesota on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, with Rev. Kathy Hodges officiating. Pallbearers were Cody Clarksean, Izabelle Knoll, Cole Kennedy, Cullen Kennedy, Ken Reynolds and Dennis Tigges. Jeannine was laid to rest in Compton Cemetery, Deer Creek, Minnesota.

Jeannine Audrey Beringer was born on June 1, 1936 in Perham, MN. Her parents were the late Edward and Eleanor (Koennicke) Beringer. She graduated from Perham High School with the Class of 1954. After High School Jeannine was employed at Jim Mahoney’s Jewelry Store in Perham.

She met Henry Clarksean while roller skating at the New York Mills City Hall. On November 16, 1955 they were united in marriage in Wadena. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Dean, Randy and Kristi. Together they made their home, raising their family on a farm south of Wadena. Henry passed away on January 31, 2017

Jeannine was active with the church rummage sale for years, along with the quilting and homemakers group. She enjoyed quilting, fishing, rummage sales, finding antique treasures, watching the birds and deer, traveling, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

On December 4, 2022 Jeannine passed away at Fair Oaks Lodge in Wadena at 86 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Jeannine in death were her parents, Edward and Eleanor; and her husband, Henry.

Jeannine is survived by her children: Dean (Amalia) Clarksean of Wadena; Randy Clarksean of Perham; and Kristi (Tim) Kennedy of West Fargo; grandchildren: Azka and Yazeed Clarksean; Cody (Kristin) Clarksean; Izabelle (Nate) Knoll; Cole (Caley) Kennedy; Cullen (Lindsay) Kennedy; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters: Jolene (Ken) Reynolds of West Fargo and Mary Stoll of Dent; many other relatives and a host of friends.

