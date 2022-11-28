The funeral service celebrating the life of Janice Stahl of Wadena, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at the Johnson-Schuller Chapel in Wadena, with Pastor Nate Loer presiding. Visitation will be held at the chapel on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00p.m. and will resume on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Janice, age 82, passed away with family at her side on November 25, 2022, at Tri-County Health Care, Wadena, MN.

Janice was born to Herbert and Lillian (Johnson) Rude on January 28, 1940, in Wadena, MN, where she grew up, attended school and graduated. On August 31, 1962, she was united in marriage with Jerry Stahl in Yonkers, NY. In 1997, Janice and Jerry built a home and retired in Wadena, MN.

Over the years, Janice worked as a secretary, school bus driver, interior decorator and seamstress. Being talented, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, needlepoint and jewelry making. Her family and friends found her to be loving and kind, often dropping everything if someone needed her help. Her grandchildren were everything to her.

Preceding Janice in death were her husband, Jerome Stahl (2010); son, Glenn Lee Leeseberg; parents, Herbert and Lillian; and brother Richard Rude.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Carl) Dailey of Berlin, MD; grandchildren, Karen (Mike) Rizak, Jennifer Berkowitz, Lori (Dominick) Timmons, Sonya Graybill and Glenn Michael Leeseberg; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon (Manny) Umpiere of Esko, Denny (Carol) Rude of Wadena, Penny (Bruce) Brunsvold of Willow, AK, and Bobbie (David) Robidoux of Muskego, WI, many nieces and nephews, as well a large extend family.

Burial will be immediately following the service in Wadena Cemetery, Wadena, MN.

Arrangements are with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)