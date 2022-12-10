James Allison

James W. Allison, 76, of Huntley, Illinois, formerly of Wadena, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2022, in Huntley, Illinois.

James was born in Evanston, Illinois on December 10, 1945, and was adopted by Curtis & Doris (nee Saville) Allison. Jim was the oldest, and tallest, of his brothers, John & Gene.

Jim was a pilot, over the road truck driver and mechanic. His favorite job was working at Arlington International Racetrack as the head mechanic. His second day on the job started with an early morning phone call that the grandstand was on fire. Jim worked at Arlington until the park temporarily closed in 1997. The stories he could tell you about the park and the people he met would amaze you. He always said if they called and wanted him back he would be there that day. Jim enjoyed sailing his boat on Lake Michigan, boating the lakes in Minnesota and fixing things even if he complained about it. If Jim complained about doing something it meant he loved every minute of being able to help someone out.

Jim married Sherry Ranum in 1966. They had 2 boys, Curtis (Nicole) Allison of Argyle, Wisconsin, and Darin (Tracy) Allison of Huntley, Illinois. In 1980, Jim married Judith Thorsen and gained 2 stepdaughters. Lisa (Scott) Horn, of Deer Creek, Minnesota, and Karen (Kelly) McAllister, of Wadena, Minnesota.

Jim is survived by his children, his 5 grandchildren: Natalie, Jenna, Nathan, Ava, & Brooke, his 8 step-grandchildren, his 7 step-great grandchildren, and his loving brothers John (Cindy) Allison of Gurnee, Illinois & Gene (Elizabeth) Allison of Mesa, Arizona.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife Judith.

Per Jim’s wishes there will be no services. Jim was a larger than life person and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

