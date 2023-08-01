The Mass of Christian Burial for Isidor Macho will be celebrated at 10:30 am. on Saturday August 5, 2023, at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Bluegrass with Father Aaron Kuhn as celebrant.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Schuller Chapel in Wadena with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5:00 and Prayers at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Saturday from 9:00a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Isidor, age 92, passed away on July 31, 2023, due to complications of melanoma, with tender care by his family, The Meadows staff and Knute Nelson Hospice.

Isidor Henry Macho was born to William and Kathrine (Braith) Macho on April 8, 1931, at their home in North Germany Township, Wadena County, MN. A few years later the family moved to what then became his lifelong home in Rockwood Township. He attended Dist # 34 Country School through the eighth grade. Growing up as the only boy in the family, the neighboring Malone boys called him their brother. Isidor and his brothers-in-law were as close as brothers, as well.

From 1949 to 1950 Isidor served in the U.S. Army, and he did a second tour from February of 1955, during the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge in November 1956. The crew he served with set a record time in the completion of constructing an airstrip… 16 hours!

Isidor was united in marriage with Caroline Adamietz on September 23, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Staples. They lived on the “home place” where he dairy farmed and they raised their seven children. He thrived best outdoors doing most anything; hunting, fishing, mushroom picking, agate hunting, snaring and deer hunting, finding 4-leaf clovers and family picnics. He helped brothers-in-law with honeybees, tapping maple trees for syrup, and trimming and clearing trees. He made diamond willow walking sticks and was a caretaker of St. Hubert’s Cemetery for many years. When the work was done, Isidor still had energy to go dancing or play cards with family and friends. In later years, he drove folks to their doctor appointments. He was a steward of the land, strong in his faith and proud of his work and especially of his family. If anyone needed help, Isidor was there for them.

Over the years, Isidor was a member of the American Legion, Catholic Aid Society, was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, served as a board member of the Wadena Senior Citizen Center, treasurer of Rockwood Township, and treasurer of the NFO.

Preceding Isidor in death were his parents, William and Kathrine; wife, Caroline (2014); daughter, Barbara Richter; siblings, Agnes Wilson and Wilhelmina Ludovissie.

Memories will remain with his children: Mary (Jim) Trutwin of Monroe City, MO, Joseph (Kristy) Macho of Glenwood, Darlene (Gregory) Hansmann of Corcoran, Monica (Jeffrey) Schindeldecker of Menahga, Victor (Kari) Macho of St. Cloud and Joyce Macho of Wadena; 14 grandchildren & 22 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Dennis Richter of Verndale; siblings Martha (Larry) Barclay, Catherine Hertel, and Caroline Opatz; along with a host of friends and neighbors.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Macho, Michelle Hansmann, Amanda Ohlgren, Brianna Macho, Tyna Richter and Jeremy Macho.

Military honors will be provided.

Burial will be in St, Hubert’s Catholic Cemetery in Bluegrass, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services’ Johnson-Schuller Chapel, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)