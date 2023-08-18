The funeral service celebrating the life of Iris Denny of Wadena, will be held at 11:00a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Wadena with Pastor Stephen Meltzer presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

At the age of 86, Iris passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on August 15, 2023.

Iris Kay Zerfoss was born to Stewart and Fern (Dague) Zerfoss on January 2, 1937, near Huron, SD.

On March 17, 1956, Iris was united in marriage with Donald Wesley Denny in Wadena, MN. Over the years she was employed with Ringer manufacturing in Staples, Homecrest Ind. and as a cook at Shady Lane Nursing Home, now Fair Oaks Lodge, in Wadena. In hours away from work she helped with the tasks of living on a farm. She found time to enjoy a good book, but mostly loved being with her family. Her grandkids were her world!

Preceding Iris in death were her husband, Donald (1997); parents, Stewart and Fern; grandson, Vincent Sellnow; Brother, Larry Zerfoss; and grandson-in-law, Mike Sever.

Surviving Iris are her children: Terry (Deb) Denny and Greg Denny of Wadena, Doreen (Richard) Sellnow and Barb (Jerry) Pickar both of Brainerd, Steve (Sherry) Denny of Harris and Dona (Martin) Schwartz of Anoka; 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlin Baur of Fergus Falls and Donnie Zerfoss of Verndale; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Honorary casket bearers will be Iris’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Serving as casket bearers will be Brandon, Matthew, Dustin, Josh, Luke and Aaron Denny, Jarn Roberts, Jessie Lampert, and Cory, Ryan and Lance Schwartz.

Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in Verndale, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)