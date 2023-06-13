Irene M. Parduhn

Irene Mildred Parduhn, age 95, passed away at Alomere Hospital in Alexandria on June 9, 2023. She is survived by her 6 children: Sharon Gruenhagen of Green Bay, WI, Linda (Gene) Tillman of Baxter, MN, Bette Parduhn DePas of Grafton, WI, Cindy Toth of Green Bay, WI, Renee Parduhn of Alexandria, MN and Hap (Cindi) Parduhn of Baxter, MN; along with 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by Fred and Lois Parduhn of Hoffman and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date. To read Irene’s full obituary and for more information, please visit www.andersonfuneral.net