The funeral service celebrating the life of Harold Tritsch was held at 11:00 am. on Monday May 8, at the United Methodist Church in Hewitt.

Harold, age 95, peacefully passed away on April 27, 2023, at the St. Williams Living Center in Parkers Prairie, MN.

Harold Lowell Tritsch was born to Arthur and Della (Habben) Tritsch on June 14, 1927, in Balaton, MN. The family moved to Hewitt in June of 1936.

Harold walked out of high school at the age of 17 to join the US Navy in 1945. He served his country as a cook on the USS Tacloban (USS “T”). This ship transported munitions from Australia to Taiwan and other locations near Japan. He was honorably discharged as a Seaman Second Class on July 11, 1946. Harold was a charter member and life member of the VFW. Veteran representatives from Hospice of Douglas County presented him with a certificate for his service in the US Navy on April 14, 2023.

Art and Harold built Harold’s Garage in Hewitt, which opened October 24, 1948. They worked together for many years pumping gas, repairing vehicles and operating a towing service 24/7. Harold continued to run the business for 39 years.

On January 12, 1950, Harold married Betty Kern. Born to this union were sons, Steve on April 5, 1952 and Jeff on February 20, 1955.

Harold joined the City Council and served as the Mayor for several years. The best thing that was accomplished during his time on the Council was getting water and sewer to residents in October 1992. Harold was also instrumental in opening a community grocery store for the Hewitt area. He was a charter member of the Hewitt Lions Club and served on the Hewitt Cemetery Board. He was a volunteer for 40 years with the Fire Department, having served 38 years as fire chief.

As a rural carrier for the US Postal Service for 38 years, he delivered mail in Wadena and Todd Counties. The National Safety Council recognized Harold for attaining membership in the United Postal Service Million Mile Club for driving 1,000,000 miles or 25,000 hours without a preventable accident. He retired March 1, 1989.

Harold was one of the first confirmands of the Hewitt United Brethren Church (now Hewitt United Methodist). He served the church in many capacities his entire life, often ringing the bell for Sunday services.

Preceding Harold in death were his parents, Art and Dell; wife of 50 years, Betty (7-3-2001); son, Jeff (9-17-1995); brother, Leonard and several relatives and friends.

Memories will remain with his son, Steven of Hewitt; and numerous friends.

Honorary casket bearers were all who called him friend.

Serving as casket bearers were David Denny, Gene Denny, Gene Kapphahn, Don McIntire, Steve Peterson, and Wally Wiese.

Military honors were provided by the Navy MNAGHG and the William Larson Post 366 - American Legion, Bertha, Minnesota.

Burial was in Hewitt Cemetery in Hewitt, MN.

Thank you to the St. Williams Living Center staff and Douglas County Hospice care providers.

Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church Building Committee, 801 East 3rd Ave. Hewitt, MN. 56453

