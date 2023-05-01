George “Fred” Heller II

A Celebration of Life Gathering For Fred Heller of Hewitt will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at St. John Lutheran Church in Wadena.

George Philip Fred Heller II entered into his eternal heavenly life with Jesus on the 25th of April 2023, in Hewitt, MN, with his loving wife at his side. He was a beautiful soul who lived his faith, loved his family and used the gifts God gave him to make the world a better place.

Fred was born to George Warren and Pauline (Thorndike) Heller in Minneapolis, MN. On November 24, 1949, graduated from Washburn High School in 1967, was baptized as an adult in Spirit Lake, Menahga, and married Beth Kaler Fortier on August 22, 2015. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Wadena, MN.

Preceding Fred in death were his parents; brother, Paul Heller; and step-mother, Joan Heller.

Fred is survived by his wife, Beth Heller, son, Ben (Melissa) Heller, son, Mike (Heather) Heller, daughter, Hannah Heller, son, George (Krystal) Heller, and son, Paul Heller (Deborah Santiago); grandchildren: Justin Heller, Tristen Heller, Logan Heller, Collette (Nathan) Skroch, Emily Ferguson, Naomi Ferguson, Sofia Ferguson, Paige Heller, Kaitlin Heller and Leona Heller; sister, Julia (Walter) Ford; and step-sister, Cathy (Dave) Watterson; step-son, Cade Fortier, step-daughter, Carmen (Marcus) Hanson, and step-son, Bill (Rachelle) Fortier; step-grandchildren: Leo Hanson, Alice Hanson, Penelope Fortier, Henry Fortier and Fiona Fortier.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services’ Domian-Anderson Chapel, Bertha, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)