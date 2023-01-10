Gary Dean Bolt 1/12/1959-12/19/2022

Born in Billings MT, graduated from Wadena HS 1977, SCSU 1981, worked for Pillsbury/General Mills in telecom, traveled the world, retired early, and loved his family and friends and cats. He was a kind, gentle, and thoughtful soul. Gary died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. He is predeceased by his father Norman Bolt, and is loved and missed by his mother Charlene Bolt, his sister Julie Bolt, his brother-in-law Rob Wheeler, his brother David Bolt, his sister-in-law Diane Bratvold, and his nieces and nephews Samantha, Alex, and Rachel Wheeler and Hannah, Matthew, Grace and Samuel Bolt, Norman’s wife Sandy Bolt, and his lifelong friends. A private service will be held later.