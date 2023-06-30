The memorial service celebrating the life of Eva Mairine Iverson will be held at 11:00 am. on Saturday, July 15, at the Joyful Spirit Methodist Church in rural Wadena, with Pastor Ricardo Alcoser presiding. Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

On May 19, 1930, the first child of Howard and Vera (Granger) Fleener was born in the small southeastern community of Wasioja, MN. They named her Eva Mairine to honor her aunt and the branch of the service that her father had served. She was called “Mairine”, and being the first of four children, a high standard was set for her siblings.

Mairine began her education at the Wasioja School which was next door to where she lived. She finished her high school career graduating from Dodge Center High School in 1948 and then attended Winona State Teachers College for two years. Her first teaching job was at the Farmington Elementary School, followed by elementary teaching positions in the Stewartville and Rushford schools. While teaching in Rushford she met her future husband, Richard Iverson. Her final years of teaching were in the Ceres Elementary School and over 25 years at the Hart-Ransom School in Modesto, CA. During that time, she returned to college to obtain her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She was a teacher who touched and nurtured many lives.

As an active member of the St. Dunstan Episcopal Church, Mairine was involved with the many women’s projects and was the church treasurer. She was a creative seamstress and did many upholstery projects. She looked forward to the morning newspaper so she could do the crossword puzzle or sudoku. Mairine was an avid reader and loved music. She played guitar, piano and the ukelele, along with singing in the church choir.

In 2020, Mairine traveled to Minnesota to visit family. Due to COVID and unexpected health issues, she was unable to return to California and made her home with her son Phil and Anita on the farm in rural Wadena.

On June 22, 2023, at 93 years of age, the Lord took her to her heavenly home where she was reunited with her husband, Dick; parents, Howard and Vera; brothers, Willis and William; and in-laws, Conrad and Hjalma Iverson.

Missing her greatly will be her sons, Rick (Denise) Iverson of Destin, FL, Phil (Anita Small) Iverson of Wadena, Bill (Patti) Iverson of Modesto, CA, sister, Kathy (Steve) Techam of Deer Creek; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many people who called her Mom.

Burial will be at a later date in Wildwood Cemetery in Wasioja, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)