Funeral Services were held for Erin Pierce, age 53, of Wadena, Minnesota on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena with Pastor Nate Loer officiating. Pallbearers were Colton Borg, Kelsie Pierce, Becky Borg, Andrew Gustafson, Erica Keppers, Lynn Pierce, and Mark Pierce. Erin was laid to rest at Wadena Cemetery, Wadena, Minnesota.

Erin Stephanie Pierce was born on July 28, 1969 to Ronald “Toby” Pierce and Astrid “Jeanette” (Benson) Pierce. She graduated from Wadena High School in 1988.

A lifelong Wadena resident, Erin became an integral part of the Wadena business community when she joined her father at Toby Pierce & Associates in 2001 and later retired in 2021.

Erin poured her heart into her family and took on many caregiving roles with grace and love. She took pride in her children Colton and Kelsie. Recently her grandchildren Julia and Aksel brought her much laughter and joy. Erin was involved in the community through golf league, Pheasants Forever, and the Wadena Methodist Church. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening, and traveling in her retirement.

Erin passed away on May 28, 2023. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Erin in death was her mother, Astrid “Jeanette” Pierce and sister, Beth Curtis.

She is survived by her father, Ronald “Toby” Pierce of Wadena; children: Kelsie Pierce of Wadena and Colton (Becky) Borg of Shoreview; 2 grandchildren: Julia and Aksel Borg; siblings: Lynn (Bernie Frey) Pierce of Minneapolis, Mark (Vicki) Pierce of Brooklyn Park, Eric (Nancy) Pierce of Deer Creek; and many other relatives and a host of friends.

