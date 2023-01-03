Funeral services will be held for Elton Newman, age 99 of Hewitt, Minnesota on Tuesday, January 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nazerene Church in Hewitt with Pastor Jim McGaffey officiating. The pallbearers were all of Elton’s grandchildren. Elton was laid to rest Oak Valley Cemetery, Wrightstown, Minnesota

Elton Reynold Newman was born on April 13, 1923 in Dassel, Minnesota. His parents were the late John and Pheobe (Anderson) Newman. At 9 years old, Elton and his family moved to Hewitt, Minnesota to farm. Elton attended country school in the Island School District #150 in Hewitt.

Elton Newman and Charlotte Christensen were united in marriage on September 27, 1947 in the Church of Nazarene in Hewitt. After marriage, they made their home on a farm in Hewitt. In 1951, they moved to Kalama, Washington. Elton worked in a papermill called the Longview Fiber Company while Charlotte worked as an Avon agent and raised their three children. In 1967, they returned to Hewitt to farm again before retiring in 1995. Elton enjoyed antique sales and fishing.

On December 29, 2022 Elton passed away at Mills Manor in New York Mills at 99 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Preceding Elton in death is his wife Charlotte; parents; sister: Hazel Beedle and son-in-law, Richard Plautz.

Surviving Elton are his daughters: Diane (Tom) Schlueter of Deer Creek, Pamela Plautz of Wadena, Shelley (Jim) Anderson of Ottertail; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; many other relatives and a host of friends.

