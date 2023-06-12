Elston “Howie” Kangas, age 65, of Wadena, Minnesota (formerly of Perham, Minnesota) passed away on June 8, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Parish Prayers at 6:45 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minnesota. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Perham High School Gymnasium in Perham, Minnesota with Rev. Carlton Kangas officiating. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the Perham High School Gymnasium.

Elston Howard “Howie” Kangas was born on September 3, 1957 to Leonard and Hilma (Yoki) Kangas in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He attended Frazee High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball, graduating with the class of 1975. Following high school, Howie furthered his education at Fergus Falls Community College and Concordia College in Moorhead where he obtained a Bachelor Degree in physical education and health.

On July 14, 1979, Howie was united in marriage to Terri Nagel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Staples, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters: Erin and Maria. Together, they made their home in Perham, Minnesota. Howie was an elementary physical education teacher and coach of football, baseball, basketball and softball during his tenure in Perham. He spent 19 years as the head football coach at Perham High School before becoming the head coach of the Wadena football team in 2012. For the past 10 years, Howie was a substitute teacher, part time physical education and adaptive physical education teacher at the Wadena Schools. Over the years, thousands of kids earned “special nicknames” by their beloved teacher. Howie was also known throughout the area as a hardworking and thoughtful official in basketball and baseball, both at the high school and amateur level. As an amateur baseball player with Wolf Lake, stories are still told about his exploits on the area’s diamonds. In addition, he was an avid reader, enjoyed meaningful conversations, liked playing card games, and loved being with his grandchildren.

Preceding Howie in death are his parents: Leonard and Hilma; daughter: Maria Regier; siblings: John (Nancy), Ivan, Lillian, and Stephen.

Howie is survived by his loving wife, Terri; daughter: Erin (Drew) Messner; son-in-law: Adam (Jen) Regier; grandchildren: Charlotte, Calvin, Ella, Finnigan, and Margot; sisters: Mary Bartel; and Dagne Kangas; brothers: Irving; Carlton (Jane); Merlin; Arlen (Yvonne); and Eldon (Michelle); many other relatives and a host of friends.

