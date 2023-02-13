Elizabeth Harthman

Elizabeth “Betty” Harthman passed away December 26, 2022. Elizabeth Mathilda Boyer was born on December 6, 1930, to John H. Boyer and Tillie Ament Boyer in Wadena, Minnesota. She was the oldest of 12 children.

Betty attended College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, MN. She received a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Home Economics with minors in Chemistry and Education. Betty met her future husband Edgar “Ed” Harthman at a school mixer.

Betty and Ed were married in 1952. In 1956 they moved to Ed’s home in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. In 1965 Betty designed and taught the Home Economics program at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic High School in St. Thomas. She became Vice Principal in 1977 and retired in 1986.

Betty is survived by three daughters: Jane (Keith) Warrelmann, Sarasota, FL; Suzanne (Tom) Andreasen, Shoreview, MN; Jacqueline (Jeff) Lunde, Cold Spring, MN; grandchildren Amy Radermacher (David Ratz), Vaughn (Kayla) Warrelmann, Nicole (Andrew) Brice, Quinn Andreasen and Garrett (Gail) Lunde; great grandson Wyatt Brice. Betty will be missed Lots & Lots.

A Funeral Mass will be held May 20th, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Chapel at St. Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, MN with reception immediately after at St. John’s University. Interment to follow at St. John’s University Alumni Cemetery, Collegeville, MN.