The funeral service celebrating the life of Eleanor Bounds was held at 11:00 am. on Monday, June 12, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Bluegrass, with Pastor Daryl Jacobson presiding.

Eleanor, age 96, passed away on June 7, 2023, at Greenwood Connections in Menahga, MN.

Eleanor was born to John and Bernice (Hendershot) Finck on May 5, 1927, in Oak Valley Township, MN, and attended country school nearby.

On December 5, 1946, Eleanor was united in marriage with Maurice Albert Bounds in International Falls. She worked as a waitress and Maurice was a barber. In 1968, they moved to Little Falls and a few years later relocated to Wadena where she worked at Homecrest Ind. until retirement. Eleanor and Maurice traveled to Arizona during the winter months where she enjoyed hiking and taking in the sunshine.

Eleanor attended Bethany Free Lutheran Church in Bluegrass and was a member of the Ladies Aide. She was a strong-willed person and usually said what she thought but still had a heart of gold. She will be greatly missed my many.

Preceding Eleanor in death were her husband, Maurice (1998); parents, John and Bernice; and sister, Eva Mann.

Memories of Eleanor will remain with her children, Maureen (William) Tomczak of International Falls, Greg (Nancy Freiday) Bounds of Staples and Anna Marie (Steven) Olson of Verndale; grandchildren: Jason Mohler, William Tomczak, Maury Tomczak, Amee Ostmoe, Michelle Ostmoe, Kelsi Bouray and Lindsay Hogueison; great-grandchildren: Megan Mohler, Zach, Cassandra and Colton Tomczak, Nicole Harju, Cassie Harju, Brooklyn Tomczak, Taityn, Mitchell and Kalan Tomczak, Jaycee Ostmoe, Tyler Lundhom, Jacob and Nicholas Ostmoe, Brooks Bouray and Gunnar Hogueison; eight great-great-grandchildren; and sister Elaine Smith of Parkers Prairie.

Honorary pallbearers were great-grandchildren: Zach, Tyler, Gunnar, Nicolas, Jacob, Mitchell, Kalan, Colton and Brooks.

Active pallbearers were Jason Mohler, William Tomczak, Maury Tomczak, Jason Ostmoe, Gary Bounds and Merle Bounds.

Burial was in Bethany Free Lutheran Cemetery, Bluegrass, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)