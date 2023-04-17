Edward “Ted” Masog

The Mass of Christian Burial for Ted Masog, of Verndale will be celebrated at 11:00 am. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Verndale. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Ted Masog Auditorium at the Verndale School with Prayers at 6:00 and Rosary at 7:00p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Edward “Ted” Joseph Masog, 88 of Verndale MN died at Fair Oaks Lodge in Wadena MN Apr. 14, 2023 surrounded by family, with care provided by staff and Knute Nelson Hospice.

Edward “Ted” Joseph Masog was born to Edward and Gladys (Hanson) Masog on December 12, 1934, in Little Falls, MN. Growing up, he attended parochial school to which he attributes his love of music. Ted graduated from Little Falls High school in 1952 then attended the St Cloud Teachers College (St Cloud State University) and graduated in 1956 with a degree in Music Education and a minor in Spanish. After graduating, he taught instrumental music in Isle, MN. He was drafted into the Army in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1959 after serving in Germany with the Army band. On Aug. 8, 1959, he married Ladonna Jaeckels in Foley, MN, and they moved to Eyota, MN, where he taught music. In 1960 they moved to Keewatin, MN, where he taught music in Nashwauk, MN. Then in 1962 they moved to Los Angeles, CA, where he started work on his Master’s degree in Music Education from UCLA and also worked at Hughes Aircraft in the Accounting department (he would later receive his Master’s degree in Music Education from St Cloud State University). In 1964, they moved back to Minnesota and lived in Beardsley, MN, where he also taught music. In 1967 they moved for the last time to Verndale, MN.

Until he retired in 1993, Ted taught instrumental music in Verndale every year and Spanish for many years. Throughout the years, many of his students have fond memories of performances in concert band, pep band, stage band, dinner concerts, solos, ensembles, regional and state competitions. Summers included marching band performances mostly for the Verndale Celebration but also included trips to Chicago, Winnipeg, St Louis and Valley Fair. In May of 2003, he was honored in Verndale with the renaming of the high school auditorium to the Ted Masog Auditorium.

For many years he played organ at various area churches but primarily St. Frederick’s Catholic church in Verndale, where he finally retired from playing in 2020 after 52 years of accompanying for many masses and other celebrations. He also accompanied many solos and ensembles throughout the years for students in the Verndale area and was the accompanist for the Staples Area Mens Chorus for many years enjoying the regional Big Sing performances, madrigal dinners and other concerts and shows. The Bertha-Hewitt school paid tribute in 2008 with the Outstanding Layperson in Education award and in 2012 he was honored with the Minnesota ACE (Advocate for Choral Excellence) Award for his accompanist work. Many students also learned piano from his after-school piano lessons.

Ted also enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, cooking, stamp collecting, dyeing Ukrainian Easter eggs, reading (especially Sci-Fi), crossword & Sudoku puzzles, playing piano and listening to many different types of music but primarily Classical music. For many years he could also be seen biking around the area in the summer as well as cross country skiing in the winter. His enjoyment of decorating for holidays always made his house recognizable. He also enjoyed spending time with family and often combined that with his passion for photography.

Pallbearers will be: Brett Masog, Christopher Johnson, Trent Masog, Alexis Masog, Ryan Masog and Justin Masog.

Survivors include daughters: Barb of Alexandria, MN, Catherine and Carol, both of St. Cloud, MN; sons: Jeff (Jodi) of Ramsey, MN, Mike (Marsha) of Clear Lake, MN and Doug (Robin) of West Fargo, ND; sister: Shirley Ploof of Little Falls, MN; brothers, Jerry of Apple Valley, MN, Terry of Benton, LA, Tom (Dan) of Riva, MD and sister-in-law Audrey Aufderhar of Becker, MN; along with 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Preceding Ted in death were his wife Ladonna (2005); his parents; sister Joan Knopik; and three grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local hospice.

Burial will be in St. Frederick’s Catholic Cemetery in Verndale, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)