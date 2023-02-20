June 5, 1950 - Feb. 13, 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Duane Anderson, 72, New York Mills, Minn., died Monday, Feb. 13, in his Florida home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary and parish prayers at 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church near Perham, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.