Dorothy Quiring

Dorothy Clara (Willms) Quiring, age 97, of Wadena, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Astera Health in Wadena. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wadena. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at church. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Staples, Minnesota.

Dorothy Clara Willms was born November 2, 1925, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota to William and Minnie (Schmidt) Willms. She was united in marriage to Henry Quiring on September 14, 1946. They moved from Springfield to New Ulm. Later they moved to Ottawa, Illinois. After five years they moved back to Minnesota and spent their winters in Denison, Texas. Henry passed away July 18, 2006, in Texas.

Dorothy loved to travel. She enjoyed having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren around. Dorothy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Wadena. She enjoyed quilting with her friends. She also enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, and did interior decorating.

Deeply loved, Dorothy’s passing will be mourned by her children: Rodney (Delores) Quiring of Sebeka, Minn.; Sharon (Tom) Graphenteen of Rockport, Texas; Debra (Marlin) Martin of Wadena, Minn.; and Darwin (Beverly) Quiring of Outing, Minn; 12 grandchildren: Jamie, Ryan, Kris, Chad, Angie, Holly, Jerry, Stephanie, Heather, Melissa, Chris, and Matthew; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie; husband Henry; son Ronald; three brothers and three sisters.

