Dorothy Huckle, 85, of rural Lidgerwood, ND passed away suddenly Monday, May 29, at her home. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Bergen Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood. Visitation will be noon - 2 at the church.

Dorothy (Scott) Huckle was born May 13, 1938 in Spiritwood, ND to Adwolt and Ruth (Butts) Scott. She attended country school in Spiritwood and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1955. She attended North Dakota State University towards a degree in home economics. She met the love of her life, Dave Huckle, while in college and they married June 6, 1959. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary next week.

They welcomed two children, Cheryl and Jeff, and made their home in Wadena, MN, where Dave taught high school and Dorothy was a homemaker. She was active in the community and volunteered as an election judge, Cub Scout den mother, was active in the Wadena United Methodist Church and volunteered for political candidates and campaigns. She loved playing bridge and playing board games with her kids and grandkids. She joined the Philanthropic Educational Organization and maintained her membership throughout the years.

In 1986 she partnered with Joyce Olafson to start J & D Catering that served many community events.

In 1992 they moved to the Huckle family farm in rural Lidgerwood where Dorothy worked at the pillow factory in Veblen, SD and the Lidgerwood grocery store. She was active in Red Hats, was a member of the Pleasantview Cemetery board, where she served as treasurer, and played bridge with area clubs.

She loved to read, garden, feed and watch birds from her kitchen window, do word games and most of all she loved to cook for the people who graced her table. She had a beautiful smile and made things fun.

She is survived by her husband, Dave, of rural Lidgerwood, daughter Cheryl (Tom Curry) of Fargo and son Jeff (Laurie) of Horace, grandchildren Nicholas (Renae) Mihelich of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jesse (Nikki) Huckle of Rapid City, SD and Lee Huckle of Fargo, great-grandsons Stellan and Kallan of Rapid City and brother Kenneth (Cathy) Scott of Spiritwood and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marjorie Lange and brother-in-law William Lange.

