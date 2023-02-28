April 4, 1947 - Feb. 26, 2023

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - Diane Duenow, 75, Fergus Falls, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 26, in her home, under the care of Knute-Nelson Hospice.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Friday, March 3, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. The Rev. Ed Monson and Dave Foss will officiate. Interment will be in Amor (Minn.) Cemetery.

Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home.